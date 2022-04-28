Thu, Apr 28, 2022 @ 12:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Tests Key Resistance

USD/CAD Tests Key Resistance

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar struggles as risk appetite remains fragile, in regard to commodity currencies. The bulls did not waste time after they pushed through the supply zone near 1.2650.

A combination of short-covering and momentum buying dialed-up volatility. 1.2870 near March’s highs is a major hurdle and its breach could pave the way for a bullish reversal above 1.2950.

Nonetheless, the RSI’s bearish divergence suggests that the rally could be losing steam in the near term. 1.2690 is the first support for buyers to regroup.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.