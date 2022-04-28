USD/CAD Tests Key Resistance

The Canadian dollar struggles as risk appetite remains fragile, in regard to commodity currencies. The bulls did not waste time after they pushed through the supply zone near 1.2650.
A combination of short-covering and momentum buying dialed-up volatility. 1.2870 near March’s highs is a major hurdle and its breach could pave the way for a bullish reversal above 1.2950.
Nonetheless, the RSI’s bearish divergence suggests that the rally could be losing steam in the near term. 1.2690 is the first support for buyers to regroup.