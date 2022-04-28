USD/CAD Tests Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar struggles as risk appetite remains fragile, in regard to commodity currencies. The bulls did not waste time after they pushed through the supply zone near 1.2650.

A combination of short-covering and momentum buying dialed-up volatility. 1.2870 near March’s highs is a major hurdle and its breach could pave the way for a bullish reversal above 1.2950.

Nonetheless, the RSI’s bearish divergence suggests that the rally could be losing steam in the near term. 1.2690 is the first support for buyers to regroup.