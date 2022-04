NZDUSD broke long-term support level 0.6535

Likely to fall to support level 0.6400

NZDUSD currency pair recently broke the long-term support level 0.6535, which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the end of 2020.

The breakout of the support level 0.6535 continues the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from last year.

NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6400 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).