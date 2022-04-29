Fri, Apr 29, 2022 @ 10:32 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Breaks Higher

USD/JPY Breaks Higher

By Orbex

The yen nosedived after the Bank of Japan vowed to keep its interest rates ultra-low.

The dollar’s surge above the top range (129.30) of the recent consolidation forced early sellers to cover and switch sides. This breakout confirms the MA cross as an indication of a bullish acceleration.

Strong momentum suggests a combination of short-covering and fresh buying. The uptrend may resume towards 132.00 even though an overbought RSI could cause a temporary fallback. 128.30 at the base of the rally is the first support.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.