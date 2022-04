The New Zealand dollar continues southward amid a lack of demand for risk-sensitive currencies.

Sentiment turned bearish after price action failed to hold above this year’s low at 0.6530, invalidating a two-month-long recovery. The pair is heading to a 22-month low at 0.6390.

An oversold RSI may prompt short-term sellers to cover, driving up the price. However, 0.6590 is a fresh resistance, and there is a high chance of a dead cat bounce as trend followers could be waiting to sell into strength.