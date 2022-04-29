Fri, Apr 29, 2022 @ 15:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Regains Some Footing above $1.25 after Nosedive

GBPUSD Regains Some Footing above $1.25 after Nosedive

By XM.com

GBPUSD has steadied around 1.2550 and is attempting a rebound after plunging to a 22-month low of 1.2410 on Thursday. The RSI has reversed higher but has yet to exit the oversold zone, while the MACD histogram remains deep in negative territory below its red signal line, underlining the ongoing bearish risks in the near term.

If today’s bounce back gathers additional steam, the bulls could next target the 200% Fibonacci extension of the March upleg at 1.2701. The 161.8% Fibonacci extension of 1.2815 is another potential resistance area. But for a more sustained positive momentum, the price would need to recover above the 20-day moving average, which is currently just below the 123.6% Fibonacci of 1.2929.

However, a resumption of the selloff is more than likely at this point, and should the pair drop below yesterday’s 22-month trough, attention would turn to the 1.22 region, which contains the 361.8% Fibonacci of 1.2218.

To sum up, a climb above the 20-day MA would eliminate the negative pressures, switching the short-term bias to neutral, whereas a fresh tumble towards 1.22 would reinforce the bearish longer-term outlook.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.