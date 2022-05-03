Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair did not undergo drastic changes and we witnessed a slight decline, which the bulls limited above the key support level at 1.0481. With a possible predominance of the buyers and a successful breach of the first resistance at 1.0565, it is possible to witness an attack on the next significant level at 1.0653. Today, there is no planned economic news and statements that are expected to affect the move of the currency pair, so the main driving force remains the complicated economic situation.

USD/JPY

With the Ninja, we saw a slight decline, which remained limited above the support level at 128.87. A short correction followed, with the price consolidating just below the resistance level at 130.25 at the time of writing. A possible bull predominance and a breach of the mentioned resistance would strengthen the positive sentiment of the investors. On the other hand, if the bears manage to establish themselves on the market, then their first significant support would be the level at 128.87.

GBP/USD

Yesterday started promising for the bulls, and during the early hours of the trading session, they managed to overcome the first resistance at 1.2500. Subsequently, their hopes for further growth were overshadowed by the failure to breach the key resistance at 1.2600 and the subsequent decline towards 1.2500 – a level that already plays the role of support. Therefore, the most likely scenario for today is for a consolidation around the current level.

EUGERMANY40

During the previous trading session, the German index failed to breach the resistance at 14120, followed by a decline towards the support zone at 13850. Since the beginning of today’s session, we see a bull predominance and the current breach of the resistance at 13958 has not yet been confirmed. A confirmation of the breach could lead to an attack on the next important resistance at 14120. The unemployment change data for Germany (today; 07:55 GMT) could lead to increased volatility for the index.

US30

With the American blue chips, we’ve been observing a bear market since last week. During today’s session, the price of the index consolidated below the resistance level at 33164. If the bears want to establish full control over the market, then they must first breach the support at 32340. The first key resistance lies at 34103, but the sentiment is still mostly negative as the ten-year U.S. treasury yields exceeded 3% for the first time since 2018 and traders prepare for the Fed to raise the interest rates.