NZD/USD Becomes Overextended

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar steadied after the Q1 jobless rate met expectations. The break below January’s lows at 0.6540 sent the kiwi into a free fall.

On the daily chart, a bearish MA cross exacerbated the downward pressure, though the RSI’s incursion into the oversold area may temper the bearish drive.

A rebound to 0.6540 may be necessary to recover from the overextension, which could be an opportunity to sell into strength. June 2020’s low at 0.6390 would be the next target when momentum returns.

