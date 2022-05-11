GBP/USD Pair Started a Fresh Decline from $1.2500

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Pound started a fresh decline from the 1.2500 resistance against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair traded below the 1.2320 support zone, but the bulls appeared near 1.2295 on FXOpen.

A low was formed near 1.2292 and the pair is now correcting higher. It traded above the 1.2320 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a move above a bearish trend line at 1.2325 on the hourly chart.

The pair is now facing resistance near the 1.2350 level. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.2350 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2400 level in the near term. The next major resistance sits near the 1.2450 level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.2320 level. The main support is forming near the 1.2300 level. A break below the 1.2300 support could even push the pair below the 1.2280 support.