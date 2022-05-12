Thu, May 12, 2022 @ 11:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable Falls to New 2022 Low after Weak UK GDP Data...

GBP/USD: Cable Falls to New 2022 Low after Weak UK GDP Data Added to Negative Sentiment

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable extends steep fall of past four weeks and probed below 1.22 handle to hit new 2022 low.

Weak UK GDP data, released today, added to negative sentiment, fueled by risk aversion that continues to inflate the US dollar.

Negative fundamentals dominate and so far counter signals from strongly oversold daily and weekly studies, however, some price adjustment should be anticipated in the coming sessions, in response to oversold conditions.

Upticks are expected to be limited and capped under 1.2400 zone (May 11 spike high / falling daily Tenkan-sen) to keep bears intact and offer better levels to re-enter strong bearish market.

Bears see no significant obstacles en-route to next targets at 1.2080/00 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.1409/1.4249 rally / psychological), with risk of deeper fall on violation of 1.20 pivot, remaining in play.

Res: 1.2250; 1.2300; 1.2375; 1.2400
Sup: 1.2165; 1.2100; 1.2080; 1.2000

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.