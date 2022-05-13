Nasdaq 100 May See Limited Bounce

Fri, May 13, 2022 @ 11:46 GMT
The Nasdaq 100 struggles to find bottom as investors continue to flee risk assets. The index sees no sign of stabilisation yet as it approaches 11500. The price action has been capped by a falling trend line from last April. An oversold RSI may prompt sellers to take profit and possibly trigger a mean reversion trade to the upper band (13000) of the line. A break above 12400 may attract enough buying interest to make this happen, but the rebound could be limited unless the bulls succeed in pushing higher.

