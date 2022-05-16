Mon, May 16, 2022 @ 08:09 GMT
EURUSD Muted Between Key Boundaries; Risk Skewed to the Downside

By XM.com

EURUSD declined to its lowest level since January 2017, hitting the 1.0345 support level on FridayThe aggressive selling interest has continued since it began last May, and the technical indicators have been in a negative zone in the last few months as well. The RSI is flattening near its 30 level, while the MACD is still strengthening its bearish momentum below its trigger and zero lines.

Should the latest bottom at 1,0345 crack, the price could initially test the 1.0220 support, taken from the inside swing high on July 2002. Sliding lower, the pair could flirt with the parity level before testing the 0.9600 low from August 2022.

In the positive scenario where the price snaps the 1.0470 barrier and closes above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) around 1.0580, the next target would be the 1.0635 resistance. Running higher, the bulls will need to drive beyond 1.0755, which overlaps with the 40-day SMA, to access the recent peak of 1.0940.

In brief, despite its resilience above the more-than-five-year low of 1.0345, EURUSD has yet to show any clear signals for bullish corrections, remaining exposed to downside tendency.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

