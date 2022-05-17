NZD/USD Stays Under Pressure

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar recovers as weak data from China may trigger more policy support. The RSI’s double dip into the oversold territory shows an overextension. The sell-off has become such a crowded one-way trade and the kiwi could use some breathing room. A bullish RSI divergence suggests a slowdown in the downtrend but needs a breakout to confirm buying interest. 0.6380 is a fresh resistance and 0.6450 on the 20-day moving average a major obstacle. A drop below 0.6220 would further extend the kiwi’s losses.

