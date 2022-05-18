GBP/USD Tests Daily Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound surged after the UK saw a jump in average earnings over the past three months. Solid bullish momentum above 1.2400 has prompted sellers to cover their positions, exacerbating volatility in the process. The daily resistance at 1.2640 coincides with the 30-day moving average and is an important supply zone. Its breach could pave the way for a bullish reversal in the weeks to come. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may cause a pullback as intraday buyers take profit. 1.2310 is the closest support.

