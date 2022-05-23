US 500 Index’s Downside Bearing Curbed as Buyers Step In

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US 500 stock index (Cash) is trading near the red Tenkan-sen line at 3,952 following an increase in risk appetite around a recorded 14½-month low of 3,809. The rolling over of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is feeding a dampening picture in the index, while the bearish 50- and 100-day SMAs are endorsing the decline from the end of March.

The Ichimoku lines are signalling a pause in negative forces, while the short-term oscillators are reflecting the fading in negative momentum since last Friday’s session of trading. The MACD, far south from the zero threshold, has nudged a tad above its red trigger line, while the RSI has turned higher near the 30 oversold barrier. Moreover, the stochastic %K line which has improved, confirms the renewed pickup in sentiment but has yet to confirm that a risk-off bias has evaporated.

In the positive scenario, the red Tenkan-sen line at 3,952 and the 4,000 handle could provide preliminary upside friction towards bullish gains in the index. However, clearing the latter hurdle may set up a test of the tough 4,098-4,141 resistance section. Piloting even higher, the next upside constraints could transpire from the early May highs that currently coincide with the 50-day SMA at 4,295 ahead of buyers eyeing the Ichimoku cloud’s lower band at 4,371 coupled with the 100-day SMA.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Alternatively, if the index remains heavy, durable support could commence from the 3,853 barrier and the 3,809 fresh trough. If the bearish trend strengthens, the price may weigh on the 3,660-3,730 support barricade that took shape around early January 2021. If selling interest endures, the 3,600 low from mid-December 2020 could step up ahead of the 3,511-3,544 support band that extends back to November 2020.

Summarizing, the US 500 index is sustaining a bearish trajectory despite the freshly found footing in the price. For downside risks to abate, the price would need to float above the 4,098-4,141 obstacle.