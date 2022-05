GBPCHF under bearish pressure

Likely to fall to support level 1.1955

GBPCHF currency pair under the bearish pressure after the price broke below the key multi-month support level 1.2100 (lower boundary of the sideways price range from the start of March).

The breakout of the support level 1.2100 continues the active impulse waves (iii), 3 and (3).

GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.1955.