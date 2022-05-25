EUR/GBP Attempts Bullish Reversal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro continues higher fuelled by the ECB’s latest hawkish hint. Sentiment stayed bullish after the pair found support over 0.8400. A pop above 0.8530 suggests that sellers scrambled to cover their positions. The RSI’s overbought situation may temper the upward drive momentarily. As the dust settles, the bulls may look to accumulate above 0.8500 ahead of their final breakout attempt. A close above 0.8620 could trigger an extended rally above 0.8720, setting the tone for a bullish reversal in the medium-term.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>