Tue, May 31, 2022 @ 17:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Recovery Runs Out of Steam as Downbeat EU Inflation Data Darkens...

EUR/USD: Recovery Runs Out of Steam as Downbeat EU Inflation Data Darkens Economic Growth Outlook

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro eases on Tuesday, deflated by firmer dollar and disappointing data, as the inflation in the European Union hit new record high in May and oil prices continue to rise, weakening bloc’s growth outlook.

Two-week recovery rally from new five-year low at 1.0349, failed to clear important barrier at 1.0767 (50% retracement of 1.1184/1.0349 / falling 55DMA), with subsequent weakness generating initial signal of recovery stall.

The pullback was signaled by overbought daily stochastic which also made a bearish divergence, with fading bullish momentum adding to negative signal, as recovery was weighed by falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud.

However, fresh weakness needs more evidence to signal pullback, with close below 10DMA (1.0665) to generate initial negative signal, which will require confirmation on extension through pivots at 1.0619 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0349/1.0786) and 1.0586 (20DMA).

Res: 1.0767; 1.0786; 1.0800; 1.0865
Sup: 1.0683; 1.0665; 1.0619; 1.0586

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.