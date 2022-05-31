Tue, May 31, 2022 @ 17:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Pulls Lower after Nearing 2020 Barrier

GBPUSD Pulls Lower after Nearing 2020 Barrier

By XM.com

GBPUSD is marking a negative day after its four-day gradual bull run met resistance near the 1.2653 zone, which is marginally below the low from September 2020.

The short-term bias is viewed as neutral as the RSI is diminishing towards its 50 neutral mark after barely peeking above it, while the MACD has yet to enter the positive territory despite increasing its distance well above its red signal line. The Stochastics are losing steam, but they haven’t exited the overbought territory yet.

The 1.2580 constraining area, which is currently in action, could postpone any bearish cycles. If not, the price may tumble towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2443, while deeper sellers may seek a drop below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 rally at 1.2312 in order to gain access to the two-year low of 1.2154.

On the upside, a clear close above 1.2653 could prompt an extension towards the 50-day SMA at 1.2740. Notably, the bottom line of the broken bearish channel is within breathing distance and near the 50% Fibonacci of 1.2828. Hence, a successful advance above the latter might be a prerequisite for an advance straight to 1.3000.

In the big picture, the bearish outlook is well preserved and that may not change unless the price accelerates beyond 1.3300.

In short, GBPUSD is not out of the woods despite its recent advance off a two-year low. A close above 1.2653 or below 1.2580 will probably raise volatility in the market accordingly.  

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.