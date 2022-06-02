Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair retraced from the support at 1.0740 and the single European currency lost quite a bit of ground against the U.S. dollar, reaching the support level at 1.0640. During the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is hovering just above the mentioned zone, but if the bearish attack continues, then a successful breach of this level could easily lead to new losses and strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. In case this scenario is realised, then the sell-offs may deepen and the pair would most probably head towards the next important support at 1.0544. On the other hand, if the bulls enter the market and the support at 1.0640 manages to resist the bearish pressure, then the first target for the buyers could be considered the zone at 1.0738, followed by the psychological level of 1.0800. The most important news for investors today is the data regarding the change in the ADP non-farm employment data for the United States (12:15 GMT) and the initial jobless claims data (12:30 GMT), which may lead to higher volatility.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY

The rally against the U.S. dollar continued during yesterday’s trading session, but the attack of the bulls was thwarted around the resistance level at 130.23. In the early hours of today’s session, the bulls seem to be losing momentum and the expectations going forward are for the pair to enter in a corrective phase and to head towards a test of the support at 129.54. Only a confirmed breach of the mentioned level, however, would pave the way for the USD/JPY towards the local support at 129.30, followed by the key level at 128.05. If the bulls regain control over the market and successfully overcome the resistance at 130.23, then the upward movement can be expected to be restored and the pair is to head towards the next significant resistance at 131.26.

GBP/USD

At the time of writing, the bulls are managing to keep on trading slightly above the support at 1.2470 after we initially witnessed a strong impulsive downward move from 1.2590 to 1.2470. The forecasts for today’s trading session are for this support level to resist the bearish pressure and for trading activity to remain limited above it. A potential upward movement would most probably be limited to the resistance level at 1.2657. However, an alternative scenario, in which this level is violated, is not to be excluded as well. If this does indeed happen, then we could expect the uptrend to be restored and the resistance at 1.2771 could be considered as a next target for the buyers.

EUGERMANY40

The rally against the U.S. dollar continued during yesterday’s trading session, but the attack of the bulls was thwarted around the resistance level at 130.23. In the early hours of today’s session, the bulls seem to be losing momentum and the expectations going forward are for the pair to enter in a corrective phase and to head towards a test of the support at 129.54. Only a confirmed breach of the mentioned level, however, would pave the way for the USD/JPY towards the local support at 129.30, followed by the key level at 128.05. If the bulls regain control over the market and successfully overcome the resistance at 130.23, then the upward movement can be expected to be restored and the pair is to head towards the next significant resistance at 131.26.

US30

After the unsuccessful test of the resistance at 33457, the U.S. blue-chip stock index is remaining locked in the range of 32551 – 33457. The expectations are for the bulls to try and take control over the market by nudging the price towards another test of the key resistance at 33457, where a confirmed breach would suggest a further appreciation towards the psychological level at 34000. A decline towards the support at 31969 could be expected only after a confirmed breach of the support at 32551.