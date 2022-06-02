Thu, Jun 02, 2022 @ 12:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from key resistance level 115.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 110.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed down from the key resistance level 115.00 (which stopped wave 1 at the end of March) – standing close to the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 115.00 created the Bearish Engulfing, which started the active minor corrective wave (iv).

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 110.00 (former resistance from May).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.