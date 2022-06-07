Tue, Jun 07, 2022 @ 11:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis: Gold and USD Index

Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold and USD Index

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Metals are coming down as US yields rally and causing some support for the USD. We see gold coming back below 1844 after it stopped at the upper side of a range last week so it appears that this is a sideways consolidation, possibly a flat in wave B. In flats, you will see that the pair can find some support near wave A level, which in our case comes in around 1828. Ideally, we will see a new bounce from that area this week when DXY may turn down again.

On DXY we see five waves down and three waves up, so resistance may not be far away.

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.