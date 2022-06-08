Wed, Jun 08, 2022 @ 10:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Weakened Near-Term Structure Favors Further Downside

EUR/USD: Weakened Near-Term Structure Favors Further Downside

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro is holding in red in early Wednesday and probing again through Fibo support at 1.0683 (23.6% of 1.0349/1.0786 upleg).

Fresh bears emerged after recovery was rejected at pivotal Fibo resistance at 1.0787 (38.2% of 1.1494/1.0349) while falling daily cloud and weakening daily studies reinforce negative near-term stance.

Clear break of 1.0683 would open way for attack at key levels at 1.0630/20 zone (June 1 low/Fibo 38.2% of 1.0349/1.0786), break of which would generate stronger bearish signal on violation of pivotal Fibo support and completion of failure swing pattern on daily chart.

Weaker than expected German industrial production data added to bearish outlook, while traders await Eurozone Q1 GDP and the event of the week – ECB policy meeting on Thursday, which are expected to provide clearer direction signals for the single currency.

Res: 1.0714; 1.0728; 1.0751; 1.0786.
Sup: 1.0652; 1.0620; 1.0600; 1.0568.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.