Bearish Signals in Gold Set Up a Drawdown Potentially to $1630

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold lost about 3% on Monday alone and touched $1809 at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Yesterday’s sell-off provided us with four medium-term bearish signals on the daily timeframes.

First, the daily candlestick completely absorbed Friday’s bullish momentum, clearly showing the strength of the bears.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Secondly, gold’s recovery stalled on the approach of the 50-day moving average. The strong reversal indicates that the medium-term trend remains bearish.

Third, in a decisive move, gold has moved below its 200-day moving average, a significant long-term trend signal that works well in gold. A consolidation below this line is a prologue to a further downtrend. Knowing this, investors often increase selling on such a signal, intensifying the fall in the coming days after a consolidation below this line.

Fourth, gold’s recovery this week stalled near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the April peak to the May low.

Further near-term targets for the bears look like the $1790 area. If risk-off sentiments prevail in the global markets at those levels, gold may quickly return to the area of $1730-1770, where it found buyers’ support in the second half of last year.

If we move up to the weekly timeframes, a potential final sell-off is seen in the 200-week moving average at $1630, which is also a 50% retracement of the 2018-2020 rise triggered by the soft monetary policy.