Tue, Jun 14, 2022 @ 18:05 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBearish Signals in Gold Set Up a Drawdown Potentially to $1630

Bearish Signals in Gold Set Up a Drawdown Potentially to $1630

By FxPro

Gold lost about 3% on Monday alone and touched $1809 at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Yesterday’s sell-off provided us with four medium-term bearish signals on the daily timeframes.

First, the daily candlestick completely absorbed Friday’s bullish momentum, clearly showing the strength of the bears.

Secondly, gold’s recovery stalled on the approach of the 50-day moving average. The strong reversal indicates that the medium-term trend remains bearish.

Third, in a decisive move, gold has moved below its 200-day moving average, a significant long-term trend signal that works well in gold. A consolidation below this line is a prologue to a further downtrend. Knowing this, investors often increase selling on such a signal, intensifying the fall in the coming days after a consolidation below this line.

Fourth, gold’s recovery this week stalled near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the April peak to the May low.

Further near-term targets for the bears look like the $1790 area. If risk-off sentiments prevail in the global markets at those levels, gold may quickly return to the area of $1730-1770, where it found buyers’ support in the second half of last year.

If we move up to the weekly timeframes, a potential final sell-off is seen in the 200-week moving average at $1630, which is also a 50% retracement of the 2018-2020 rise triggered by the soft monetary policy.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Your Trading and Consciousness

Do You Have a Cut-Off Point?

How to Cut Losses and Ride Winners

Risk Management in Forex Trading: Tips & Tricks

Does a Perfect Strategy Exist?

Forex Algorithmic Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.