CADCHF broke support level 0.7600

Likely to fall to support level 0.7550

CADCHF currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.7600 and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave (B) from May.

The breakout of the support level 0.7600 should accelerate the active impulse waves 1 and (C).

CADCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.7550 (low of wave B from the start of June).