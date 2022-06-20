USD/JPY Recoups Losses

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen fell back after the Bank of Japan vowed to keep interest rates ultra-low. A sharp U-turn above 134.50 has taken sellers by surprise and forced them to cover. A bullish MA cross suggests a possible acceleration to the upside. The recent peak at 135.60 is a key resistance and its breach could resume the rally towards 137.00. As the RSI goes into the overbought area, momentum buying could be fading as intraday traders take profit. The base of the latest surge at 132.40 would be the first support.

