Mon, Jun 20, 2022 @ 12:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Recoups Losses

USD/JPY Recoups Losses

By Orbex

The Japanese yen fell back after the Bank of Japan vowed to keep interest rates ultra-low. A sharp U-turn above 134.50 has taken sellers by surprise and forced them to cover. A bullish MA cross suggests a possible acceleration to the upside. The recent peak at 135.60 is a key resistance and its breach could resume the rally towards 137.00. As the RSI goes into the overbought area, momentum buying could be fading as intraday traders take profit. The base of the latest surge at 132.40 would be the first support.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.