Mon, Jun 20, 2022 @ 12:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/CHF to Test Critical Floor

EUR/CHF to Test Critical Floor

By Orbex

The Swiss franc edges higher as the market continues to price in the SNB’s hawkish turn. The euro’s plunge below the daily support at 1.0230 caused leveraged long positions to close out, driving up volatility. As the dust settles, an oversold RSI caused a brief rebound as short-term sellers bagged their profits. The price action is near April’s lows around 1.0090. A bearish breakout might trigger a new round of sell-off below the parity. On the upside, 1.0270 is the first resistance to clear before a recovery could materialise.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.