DAX 40 Struggles for Bids

Mon, Jun 20, 2022 @ 12:58 GMT
By Orbex

The Dax 40 struggles as investors grapple with the prospect of stagflation. A break below the daily support at 13300 invalidated the May rebound and could put the index on a bearish course in the weeks to come. Buyers’ failure to hold onto 13250 suggests that the bears have doubled down at the latest bounce. The index is heading towards 12750, though the RSI’s oversold condition attracted some buying interest. The rebound might come under pressure near 13650 as the bears could be waiting to sell into strength.

