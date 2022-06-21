USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD reversed from resistance level 1.3075

Likely to fall to support level 1.2940

USDCAD currency pair just reversed down from the strong resistance level 1.3075 (former top of the impulse wave 1 from the start of May) – standing well above the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3075 stopped the previous impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.3075 and the overbought daily Stochastic, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2940.