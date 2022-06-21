USDCAD Wave Analysis

- USDCAD reversed from resistance level 1.3075
- Likely to fall to support level 1.2940
USDCAD currency pair just reversed down from the strong resistance level 1.3075 (former top of the impulse wave 1 from the start of May) – standing well above the upper daily Bollinger Band.
The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.3075 stopped the previous impulse waves 3 and (3).
Given the strength of the resistance level 1.3075 and the overbought daily Stochastic, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2940.