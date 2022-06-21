Tue, Jun 21, 2022 @ 13:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Pushes Above 142.00; Bias Cautiously Bullish

EURJPY Pushes Above 142.00; Bias Cautiously Bullish

By XM.com

EURJPY is still eagerly pushing for a close above the 142.00 psychological mark, which came to oppose Friday’s quick bounce on the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 139.40 level.

The ascending simple moving averages are endorsing the positive trend in the market, while the rebound in the RSI, which is trying to print a new higher high above its 50 neutral mark, is an encouraging sign that buyers are still in play. The upward trajectory in the Stochastics is backing this narrative as well, though the MACD is signaling some caution as its recent improvement was not enough for the indicator to climb above its red signal line. The momentum indicators on the four-hour chart are rising at a softer pace, mirroring some discomfort among traders too.

If upside pressures persevere above the 142.00 mark, the pair may attempt to breach the 7½-year high of 144.24 with scope to meet the tough resistance line seen within the 144.40 – 145.00 region. Breaking that ceiling, the rally may accelerate up to 148.00, where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the latest pullback is placed.

In the event of a downside reversal, the price may immediately seek support near its 20-day SMA at 140.00, where any violation could confirm an extension towards the 50-day SMA and the tentative supportive trendline seen at 137.87. If the latter fails to add footing, the bearish action may fortify towards the 134.11 key barrier. Any step lower from here would neutralize the long-term outlook.

All in all, EURJPY is looking cautiously bullish in the short-term picture. A clear break above the 142.00 may eliminate any skepticism and shift the focus back to June’s highs.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.