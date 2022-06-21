Tue, Jun 21, 2022 @ 13:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Recovery Continues to Face Strong Headwinds from Thick Daily Cloud

EUR/USD: Recovery Continues to Face Strong Headwinds from Thick Daily Cloud

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro advances for the second consecutive day and cracks strong resistance provided by the base of thick daily cloud (1.0569) reinforced by converged daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen.

Recovery was already rejected under the cloud base last week, as cloud heavily weighs on the single currency and adds to negative fundamentals.

Strong dollar’s safe-haven appeal and support from expectation that the Fed will remain aggressive in policy tightening, keeps the Euro in defensive.

I addition, the data released today, showed that EU’s current account balance slipped into deficit for the first time since 2012 that would have a negative impact on Euro, which was supported by a big surplus during past years.

The action is expected to continue to face strong headwinds from thick cloud and repeated failure to clearly break into cloud would signal another recovery stall and keep the downside at risk. Daily techs remain in bearish setup and add to negative outlook.

Res: 1.0601; 1.0623; 1.0641; 1.0686.
Sup: 1.0505; 1.0483; 1.0459; 1.0380.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.