Wed, Jun 22, 2022 @ 13:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Technical Analysis 22th June 2022

GBP/USD Technical Analysis 22th June 2022

By FXOpen

The British Pound started a fresh decline from the 1.2325 resistance against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair traded below the 1.2300 support zone to enter a bearish zone.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.2270 on the hourly chart. The pair even declined below 1.2250 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now showing bearish signs below the 1.2250 level on FXOpen.

The next major resistance sits near the 1.2265 zone. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.2265 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2300 level in the near term. The next major resistance sits near the 1.2325 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.2230 level. The main support is forming near the 1.2200 level. A break below the 1.2200 support could even push the pair below the 1.2170 support.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.