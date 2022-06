The Canadian dollar recoups losses as April’s retail sales beat market expectations. The price action is hovering above the origin of a mid-April rally around 0.7400. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the liquidation momentum, and in conjunction with a demand zone, sellers could be taking some chips off the table. A rebound will need to clear 0.7580 before it could gain traction. Otherwise, a fall below 0.7400 may trigger a new round of sell-off towards 0.7300.