Wed, Jun 22, 2022 @ 13:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Eyes June's Lows as Bears Regain Control

NZDUSD Eyes June’s Lows as Bears Regain Control

By XM.com

NZDUSD resumed its slide on Wednesday, bringing the key 0.6335 – 0.6195 bottom area back under the spotlight after a four-day-long unsuccessful battle with the red Tenkan-sen line.

The RSI and the MACD remain negatively charged within the bearish zone, while the negative intersection between the red Tenkan-sen and blue Kijun-sen lines is another indication that the bears may hold onto control in the coming sessions.

Should the price close below 0.6235, the former resistance zone around 0.6160 may immediately attract some attention before selling pressures intensify towards the 0.6000 round-level. Below that, there is another important barrier around 0.5916.

Conversely, a decisive move above the red Tenkan-sen line currently at 0.6316 may continue towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6400. If the 50-day SMA proves an easy obstacle too at 0.6452, the pair may visit the 0.6500 psychological mark, though only a durable rally above June’s topline of 0.6567 would make any rebound credible.

Summarizing, the odds are in favor of the bears in the NZDUSD market, and the next downside target is the May-June floor of 0.6235 – 0.6197.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.