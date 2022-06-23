Thu, Jun 23, 2022 @ 05:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: EURUSD 7 Swing Rally

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD 7 Swing Rally

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave in EURUSD suggests rally to 1.078 ended wave ((4)). Wave ((5)) lower is currently in progress with subdivision as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Pair however still needs to break previous wave ((3)) low at 1.0348 on May 13, 2022 to rule out a double correction. Down from wave ((4)), wave 1 ended at 1.0625 and rally in wave 2 ended at 1.0774. Pair then resumes lower in wave 3 towards 1.0395, and rally in wave 4 ended at 1.0508. Final leg lower wave 5 ended at 1.0357 which also completed wave (1) in higher degree.

Wave (2) rally is in progress to correct cycle from 5/31/2022 high before the decline resumes. Subdivision of wave (2) is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (1), wave ((a)) ended at 1.0469 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 1.0379. Wave ((c)) higher ended at 1.0601 which completed wave W. Pullback in wave X ended at 1.044 and pair can extend higher in wave Y of (2) now towards 1.069 – 1.0746 area before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.078 holds, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside.

EURUSD 90 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.