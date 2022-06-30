ETHUSD Bounces off 18-Month Low But Downside Risks Linger

Thu, Jun 30, 2022 @ 17:16 GMT
By XM.com

ETHUSD (Ethereum) has experienced a sharp sell-off since early June, generating a fresh 18-month low of 879. Although the cryptocurrency managed to partially rebound and recoup some of its losses, downside pressures have re-emerged.The momentum indicators are suggesting that bearish forces are in control. Specifically, the RSI is descending very close to the oversold zone, while the MACD histogram is slightly above its red signal line but remains in negative territory.

Should selling interest intensify further, the price could encounter initial support at the 2022 low of 879, which is also an 18-month low. Sliding below that region, 480 could prove a tough obstacle for the bears to overcome as it has acted both as support and resistance in late 2020. Failing to halt there, the price may then challenge the September 2020 support of 305.

To the upside, if negative momentum wanes and the price reverses upwards, immediate resistance could be met at 1,282, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 305-4,867 upleg. Conquering this barricade, the bulls might aim for the 61.8% Fibo of 2,048 before the 50% Fibo of 2,586 appears on the radar. Higher, the price advance could then stall at the 38.2% Fibo of 3,125.

Overall, ETHUSD seems to be exhibiting signs of further weakness after its recent rebound failed to strengthen. Therefore, a break beneath the 879 floor could signal the resumption of Ethereum’s recent downside trajectory.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

