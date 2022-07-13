GBP/USD Pair is Now Correcting Losses from the $1.2010 Low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Pound started a fresh decline from the 1.2050 resistance against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair traded below the 1.20100 support zone to enter a bearish zone.

The pair even declined below 1.1920 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near 1.1807 and the pair is now correcting losses. It climbed above the 1.1880 resistance level.

The first major resistance sits near the 1.1920 zone and a connecting bearish trend line on the hourly chart. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.1920 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2000 level in the near term.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the downside, an initial support is near 1.1850 on FXOpen. The main support is forming near the 1.1800 level. A break below the 1.1800 support could even push the pair below the 1.1750 support.