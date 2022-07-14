GBP/USD Sees Limited Bounce

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound finds support from better-than-expected GDP growth in May. The pair is having a hard time holding onto its rally attempts. Bearish sentiment means that rebounds have rather been opportunities for trend followers to sell into strength. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area caught some buyers’ attention. But strong selling could be expected between the psychological level of 1.2000 and 1.2050. 1.1810 is a fresh support and its breach could trigger a new round of liquidation towards 1.1600.