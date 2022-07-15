Fri, Jul 15, 2022 @ 12:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Fails to Decline Below the Ascending Triangle

GBPJPY Fails to Decline Below the Ascending Triangle

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY is remaining within an ascending triangle pattern, as it rebounded several times in the previous sessions on the uptrend line.

The pair is hovering within the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting some weakening bias as the technical indicators are also failing to show some clear directional movement. The RSI is flattening near the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is moving sideways near its trigger and zero lines.

If the bulls manage to take charge and drive the market above the 20-day SMA, then the expectation is a test of the 167.90 barrier ahead of the more-than-six-year high of 168.65. Such a break would confirm a forthcoming higher high and may pave the way towards the next obstacle of 175.00, registered in April 2015.

A clear dip below the uptrend line would bring the pair within the 161.70 support and may set the stage for declines towards the 160.00 psychological mark. More declines may shift the outlook to bearish if the market penetrates the 200-day SMA at 157.80 as well.

All in all, GBPJPY has been developing within a triangle pattern since March and only a jump above 168.65 or below the rising trend line may change the current outlook.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.