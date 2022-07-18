Mon, Jul 18, 2022 @ 18:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold: Bears Lose Traction on Weak Dollar and Signals of Less Hawkish...

Gold: Bears Lose Traction on Weak Dollar and Signals of Less Hawkish Fed, But Still Hold Grip

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold edges higher on Monday after hitting the lowest in almost one year last week, being deflated by rising dollar on expectations of aggressive Fed in its July policy meeting.

The US central bank announced it will likely raise interest rate by 75 basis points, in its fight with soaring inflation, but speculations about stronger hike of 1% started to circulate last week after report showed that US inflation continued to rise and hit the highest in four decades.

The latest comments from US policymakers who said that the central bank will stick to its decision for 0.75% hike, cooled the situation and soured metals strong bearish sentiment that resulted in so far mild recovery, after gold was in a steep descend for five consecutive weeks.

Fresh bounce sees a break through falling 10DMA ($1731) as a minimum requirement to keep recovery in play, though more work at the upside, such as lift above falling 20DMA ($1776) and psychological $1800 level, would be required to confirm reversal and shift focus higher.

Daily technical studies remain weak, with strong negative momentum and MA’s in full bearish setup, weighing on recovery

Res: 1723; 1731; 1745; 1758
Sup: 1705; 1697; 1680; 1652

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.