US 30 Hits Resistance

The Dow Jones 30 fell back after major financial stocks reported lower profits in the second quarter. A rally back above the 30-day moving average near 31500 indicates solid interest in keeping the index steady. The recent high at 31800 is a critical ceiling and a breakout might turn short-term sentiment around, opening the door to June’s high at 33300. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought condition led buyers to take profit. 30700 is a fresh support and 30180 an important floor to keep the current rebound intact.