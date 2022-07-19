US 30 Hits Resistance

Tue, Jul 19, 2022 @ 08:29 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 fell back after major financial stocks reported lower profits in the second quarter. A rally back above the 30-day moving average near 31500 indicates solid interest in keeping the index steady. The recent high at 31800 is a critical ceiling and a breakout might turn short-term sentiment around, opening the door to June’s high at 33300. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought condition led buyers to take profit. 30700 is a fresh support and 30180 an important floor to keep the current rebound intact.

