Wed, Jul 20, 2022 @ 14:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD With a Bullish Price Action ahead of ECB

EUR/USD With a Bullish Price Action ahead of ECB

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

The sell-off of the USD resumed yesterday as stocks found support with a “turnaround Tuesday” price action. We see commodity currencies very strong across the board, with room for further gains after retracement. However, EUR will be under the spotlight this week because of ECB situation and also because of Nord Stream. Putin said if the turbine return is delayed, the volume of the Nord Stream will drop and this can cause some serious issues in Europe. Technically however, the EURUS appears to be turning bullish as rising out of a downward channel is in five waves, so be aware of more gains after the retracement. Support is at 1.01-1.012. If ECB will hike more than 0.25bp then we think EURUSD is going to see much more upside.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.