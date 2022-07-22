Fri, Jul 22, 2022 @ 15:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Euro Eyes Direction Signals from Fed

EUR/USD: Euro Eyes Direction Signals from Fed

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro recovers from today’s drop, with minor impact from weak EU PMI numbers that add to concerns about contraction in the third quarter but lacking direction for the third quarter.

The single currency also failed to benefit more from ECB’s 0.5% rate hike (vs 0.25% forecast), though the ECB’s action keep the Euro inflated and preventing deeper fall for now, despite concerns about economic slowdown and darkened outlook.

Near-term action is moving between daily Tenkan-sen (1.0115) and Kijun-sen (1.0283) which mark pivotal points and break of either would signal fresh direction.

Traders await Fed’s decision next week, with initial euphoria about a jumbo 1% hike being cooled by some policymakers, keeping in play expected 0.75% that may disappoint those who expected more hawkish stance and possibly negatively influence the dollar.

Technical studies are mainly bearish, though formation of bullish engulfing pattern on weekly chart may offer fresh support to Euro

Res: 1.0283; 1.0330; 1.0361; 1.0400.
Sup: 1.0205; 1.0153; 1.0115; 1.0078.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.