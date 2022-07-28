Thu, Jul 28, 2022 @ 08:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Tests Critical Floor

USD/CHF Tests Critical Floor

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar softened after the Fed raised rates by 75bp as expected. The medium-term direction still points to the upside but intraday price action may remain choppy. The pair has struggled to find bids and given up most of its gains from the rally in early July. 0.9550 is a key support near the base of the previous recovery. A bearish breakout would indicate that the path of least resistance is down. The pair would be vulnerable to a sell-off below 0.9500. 0.9670 is the resistance to clear before the greenback could stabilise.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.