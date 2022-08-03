Wed, Aug 03, 2022 @ 12:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Started a Downside Correction Below the 1.2250 Level

GBP/USD Started a Downside Correction Below the 1.2250 Level

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The British Pound started a decent recovery wave above the 1.2200 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair climbed above the 1.2250 resistance but faced sellers near 1.2290 on FXOpen.

The pair started a downside correction below the 1.2250 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It even tested the 1.2135 level and is currently consolidating losses. An immediate resistance is near the 1.2190 level.

The first major resistance sits near the 1.2200 zone and a connecting bearish trend line. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.2200 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2250 level in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.2150 level. The main support is forming near the 1.2135 level. A break below the 1.2135 support could even push the pair below the 1.2100 support.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.