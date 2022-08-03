Wed, Aug 03, 2022 @ 17:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY reversed from support level 133.30
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 136.75

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 133.30 (which stopped wave 2 in May) – standing far outside of the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 133.30 created the daily candlesticks pattern Hammer – which started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 136.75 (low of wave A of the previous ABC correction (2)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.