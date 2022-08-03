EURJPY Wave Analysis

- EURJPY reversed from support level 133.30
- Likely to rise to resistance level 136.75
EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 133.30 (which stopped wave 2 in May) – standing far outside of the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from the support level 133.30 created the daily candlesticks pattern Hammer – which started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).
EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 136.75 (low of wave A of the previous ABC correction (2)).