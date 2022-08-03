EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY reversed from support level 133.30

Likely to rise to resistance level 136.75

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 133.30 (which stopped wave 2 in May) – standing far outside of the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 133.30 created the daily candlesticks pattern Hammer – which started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 136.75 (low of wave A of the previous ABC correction (2)).