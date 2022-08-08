Gold Stays Within Bearish Channel

Mon, Aug 08, 2022 @ 09:20 GMT
Gold was trading with a muted tone during Monday’s early European trading hours at $1,774 following the pullback near the 50-day simple moving (SMA) and the surface of the downward-sloping channel last Friday.

The latest decline raised concerns about whether a new downturn will start within the bearish channel, but the momentum indicators have yet to clarify this. Although losing steam, the RSI is still above its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD remains attached around zero and marginally above its red signal line, both reflecting a neutral short-term bias instead.

Should selling pressures resurface, the $1,765 – $1,755 region could again come immediately to the rescue. If it fails to block the way down, the spotlight will turn to the 20-day SMA at $1,738, while lower, the bears will aim to breach the $1,711 restrictive region in order to meet the one-year low of $1,680.

Alternatively, the bulls may retry to raise their fortune above the channel’s upper boundary and the 50-day SMA at $1,786. If they succeed this time, buying interest could grow towards the $1,810 – $1,825 zone. The 200-day SMA at $1,842 could be a more critical target.

In brief, despite Friday’s failure to exit the bearish channel, gold has yet to motivate selling practices. A break below $1,758 could make a downside reversal more likely.

