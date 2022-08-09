USD/CHF Struggles to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc consolidates as July’s unemployment rate holds steady. A bullish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the previous sell-off. Successive breaks above 0.9580 and 0.9630 prompted the short side to cover and reconsider. Sentiment may turn around if the greenback stays above the demand zone near 0.9500. A close above the double top at 0.9650 would extend the rally towards 0.9810 next to the July peak. On the downside, a bearish breakout could trigger a new round of liquidation towards 0.9350.