Fri, Aug 19, 2022 @ 08:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Continues to Recover

USD/JPY Continues to Recover

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen softened as July’s core CPI was in line with expectations. A break above this month’s high at 135.50 indicates renewed interest in the US dollar. As the uptrend remains intact in the medium-term, the bulls may look for opportunities to accumulate. An extended recovery could pave the way for a trend continuation. 137.40 at the start of a sell-off in late July is an important resistance. Its breach may carry the pair to the recent peak at 139.40. On the downside, 134.80 is the first support in case of a pullback.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.