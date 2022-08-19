USD/JPY Continues to Recover

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen softened as July’s core CPI was in line with expectations. A break above this month’s high at 135.50 indicates renewed interest in the US dollar. As the uptrend remains intact in the medium-term, the bulls may look for opportunities to accumulate. An extended recovery could pave the way for a trend continuation. 137.40 at the start of a sell-off in late July is an important resistance. Its breach may carry the pair to the recent peak at 139.40. On the downside, 134.80 is the first support in case of a pullback.