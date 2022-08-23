Tue, Aug 23, 2022 @ 10:30 GMT
DAX 40 Struggles for Support

Equities plunge as investors fear that central banks could double down on their fight against inflation. The Dax 40 turned south at the start of a deep correction back in June (13960). As a sign of overextension, a bearish RSI divergence compounded the indicator’s repeated overbought conditions. An initial fall below 13730 forced out short-term positions. Then a dive below 13460 was a liquidation as more buyers bailed out. 13100 is a daily support and its breach could drive bids to 12700. 13530 has turned into a supply area.

