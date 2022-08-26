USD/JPY Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen finds support as August’s CPI hits an eight-year high. The trajectory remains up from the daily chart’s perspective and the latest pullback could be an opportunity to accumulate. A rally back above 137.40 at the start of the liquidation in late July is an encouraging sign that buyers are still in the game. However, the price action may stay choppy after a bearish RSI divergence and a fall below 136.70 triggered some profit-taking. 135.70 is the closest support and a bounce above 137.50 may send the dollar to 139.40.